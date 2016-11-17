KRM School opens new debate hall

KRM Public school, Sembium, opened its new debate hall, Tarkashala - The Forum, on Monday.

The acoustically designed circular hall will host a range of activities like group discussions, debates and theatrics.

“We are dedicating this hall for the global children community on children’s day. We plan to conduct inter-school conferences so that children from various schools including those from government institutions will get an opportunity to use this hall for collaborative learning,” said the School’s Dean R. Janardhanan.

The debate hall was formally inaugurated by N. Ravi, Director, The Hindu. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the hall will vital for students as it will be a platform that will nuture future great orators.