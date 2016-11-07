Chennai

KKCTH labs accredited, receive equipment

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories has granted accreditation to Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital under various heads.

The hospital’s clinical biochemistry, clinical pathology, haematology, immuno haematology, microbiology and serology laboratories have been granted accreditation in accordance with ISO 15189:2012.

The hospital has also received medical equipment for its intensive care unit to the tune of Rs. 44 lakh from the State Bank of India Mutual Fund.

The equipment include cooling blanket to prevent increase in the body temperature in children with brain injury; bedside ultrasound machine; and multiparameter monitor to assess vital parameters.

The donations were recently handed over by Anuradha Rao, managing director, and P. Venkatesh, zonal head of South SBI Mutual Fund to S. Chandramohan, the hospital’s chief executive officer and K. Mathangi Ramakrishnan, chairperson of the Childs Trust medical Research Foundation.



