Jewellery shop owner robbed of Rs. 8 lakh

Unidentified persons robbed a jewellery shop owner of Rs. 8 lakh and 30 sovereigns of gold in Red Hills on Thursday. According to the police, Vimal, the owner of JB Jewellers, was carrying the money and the gold after the conclusion of the day’s business.

As he approached his house, two unidentified persons, who came on a two-wheeler wearing helmets, pushed Vimal down, snatched the cash and jewellery and fled.

A power cut in the area helped the robbers escape in the darkness.

On hearing his cries for help, neighbours rushed to his rescue.

The Red Hills police are investigating.