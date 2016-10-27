Chennai

Jayalalithaa rejected final award of Cauvery Tribunal, says Karunanidhi

Seeking to dispel the notion that the DMK government failed to create the Cauvery Management Board, party chief M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday said it was Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who rejected both the interim and final awards of the Cauvery Tribunal.

“When the Tribunal gave its award in 2007, Ms. Jayalalithaa said it was not acceptable as it had failed to get justice for Tamil Nadu. She also urged the DMK government to quit office taking responsibility for what she called an award against the interests of the State,” Mr. Karunanidhi said.

Even though the meeting chaired by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, decided to implement the interim award of the Tribunal on August 7, 1998, Ms. Jayalalithaa was actually against the meeting and issued a statement against his participation.

“Ms. Jayalalithaa alleged that I fell prey to the designs of Mr. Vajpayee and rejected the agreement,” Mr. Karunanidhi said recalling her statement.

The DMK chief said political leaders who had questioned the DMK’s contribution to resolving the Cauvery issue had done nothing and their conscience knew it.

