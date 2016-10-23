Japanese Film Festival begins

The Japanese Film Festival is back in the city and the focus this time is on the theme ‘Women in Modern Japan’.

Seiji Baba, the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, said the films will depict their everyday life and experiences. He noted the fest has dealt with a unique topic every year since it began in 2012.

Sivan Kannan, president of Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), said the festival had seen some great films from Japan. Films including Au revoir l’ete , Seventh Code , Round Trip Heart and My Little Sweet Pea will be screened during the festival. The festival will conclude on October 23 at RKV Studios in Vadapalani.