Japanese Film Festival begins

The Japanese Film Festival is back in the city and the focus this time is on the theme ‘Women in Modern Japan’. Seiji Baba, the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, said the films will depict their everyday life and experiences. “These films are set in different geographical backgrounds and hence, have tried to capture the lives of women through different perspectives,” he added. He noted the fest has dealt with a unique topic every year since it began in 2012.

Sivan Kannan, president of Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), said the festival had seen some great films from Japan in the last four years.

Films including Au revoir l’ete , Seventh Code , Round Trip Heart and My Little Sweet Pea will be screened during the festival.

The festival will be held till October 23 at RKV Studios in Vadapalani.