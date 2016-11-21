It was a cashless holiday

Sunday marked yet another day of hardship for people, with banks closed for holiday and most ATMs not working and many running out of cash.

People rushed for cash withdrawal at ATMs where long queues were seen. And most ATMs remained closed.

Tamil Nadu has 23,728 ATMS, as of June quarter of this year, according to data from RBI. About 25 per cent of the country’s automated teller machines (ATMs) or 47,000 across the country have been recalibrated.

“We have recalibrated the ATMs for Rs. 2,000 notes. We are waiting for final testing before we open up our ATM,” said an official at PNB at Nandanam branch.

Banks in Chennai have started getting supply of indelible ink which would improve the situation for exchanging notes. The key challenge is shortage of currency. “There is a shortage in supply of currency. We have been told that the new Rs. 500 notes would be available from November 25,” said an SBI official.

