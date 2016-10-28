Chennai

Investors’ meet: TNCC chief calls for white paper

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Wednesday demanded a White Paper on the action taken on the MoUs signed during the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai. “Almost a year has passed since MoUs were signed for investment over Rs. 42,000 crore. The government should come out with a White Paper on the status of the agreements,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were in the forefront in attracting industrial investment because the Chief Ministers of the State were accessible and they were following transparent process in administration.

“Industrialists can meet the Chief Minister at any time to sort out issues in connection with investment,” he said.

Pointing out that agricultural growth in Tamil Nadu had come down over the years, he said in five years more than 72 lakh people had registered with employment exchanges seeking job opportunities.

“More over the State has 560 engineering colleges with two lakh students pursuing professional education,” he said.

