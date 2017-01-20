Intersection near Udhayam theatre becoming highly accident-prone

The intersection of Anna Main Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road (also known as 100 Feet Road) near the Udhayam theatre complex in Ashok Nagar is becoming highly accident-prone, with motorists from both these stretches trying to cross over to the opposite lane.

A sharp right turn at the intersection contributes significantly to the problem. Other contributory factors include lack of reflectors and poor illumination.

For a long time, stretches around the Ashok Nagar Pillar Junction have been open only for one-way traffic. This traffic arrangement came into force to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail work there. However, even after the work was completed and the Metro Rail line between Koyambedu and St. Thomas Mount was opened two years ago, two-way traffic system was not restored.

“Irrespective of their age, walkers run from one end to the other to cross the stretch in front of Udhayam theatre as motorists from both these stretches come in at high speed,” says 66-year-old K. Vedavalli, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

For motorists too, crossing the stretch in front of Udhayam theatre is risky, as the spot witnesses continuous movement of vehicles, including MTC buses from both directions (from K.K. Nagar and Ekattuthangal). Motorists, especially motorcyclists, don’t wait to cross over to the opposite lane.

As a few hospitals and hotels are located on this section, many pedestrians cross the stretch at this spot.

“A traffic signal at the Ashok Pillar Junction helps pedestrians cross the 100 Feet Road. However, there is no such regulation at the intersection before Udhayam theatre,” says B. Venukumar, a motorist from K.K. Nagar.

Motorists says that due to one the concrete pillars holding the Metro Rail line at the intersection, motorists coming from 100 Feet Road (Ekattuthangal direction) are unable to see motorists coming from Anna Main Road.

Lack of reflectors and other adequate safety measures including speed breakers and lighting facilities compound the problem.

At present, motorists coming from both directions check themselves while crossing over to the opposite lanes to ensure there is no collision. However, it is possible to take this precaution only during the day. At night, especially when there is a stream of vehicles at the intersection after a cinema show ends, it is difficult to follow such precautionary measures.

“In coordination with the civic body, we will take adequate steps to ensure the intersection is safe for all road users,” says a traffic police officer in Ashok Nagar.