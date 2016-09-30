Chennai

Integrated newsroom opened at ACJ

An integrated state-of-the-art newsroom was inaugurated at the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Taramani on Wednesday. The facility will be used to impart hands-on training to journalism students across platforms including television, radio, print and online.

Speaking after inaugurating the newsroom, N. Ram, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., called for striking the right balance between traditional values of journalism and technology. He said that while the integrated newsroom was a way of engaging people and being more creative, it needs to be seen as to what it does in an actual news environment. He said writing, research and fact-checking were still important in journalism.

Sashi Kumar, Chairman, Asian College of Journalism, said the integrated newsroom aims to evolve a journalism of technological convergence and multimedia storytelling without compromising on its cardinal principles and core values of journalism.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY