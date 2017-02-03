Inspector ‘quizzed’

An Inspector of Police was reportedly quizzed by top police officers following a complaint registered by a businessman. He had alleged that the Inspector swindled ₹36 lakh from him while exchanging old devalued currencies worth ₹one crore .

However, a top police officer denied the report that the Inspector of Police in Anna Nagar Police district was being interrogated by them.

Reports in some media reports and messages on WhatsApp suggesting the Inspector’s involvement in the fraud went viral on Thursday morning.

Sources said the Inspector was allegedly involved in exchanging notes through his relatives in banks.

The businessman had allegedly given ₹ 1crore to the Inspector and the latter, in turn, had given him new currencies worth ₹64 lakh. He had failed to pay the remaining amount despite repeated pleas.