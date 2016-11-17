Ink marks for bank customers from today

Banks in the State are likely to get stock of indelible ink from Thursday.

Some banks are advising their branches to buy the cloth marking ink that dhobis use till the supply is made available.

“We are trying our best to make the indelible ink available from Thursday. We are seeking help from all the relevant government authorities,” said an official from RBI Regional Office.

According to RBI notification, the ink would be supplied to the bank/post offices by Indian banks Association (IBA) in consultation with RBI. It also said that procedure would be introduced first in metro cities and extended to other areas later, with each bank branch provided with black indelible ink bottles of 5 ml each. The cap of the bottle includes a small brush for applying the ink. RBI also said a person can exchange up to Rs. 4,500 only once up to November 24. “The bank branch concerned, issue office of RBI or post offices would put the indelible ink mark on the right index finger of the customer so as to identify that he/she has exchanged the old currency notes. The indelible ink will be applied before the old notes are taken or new notes are given. Indelible ink on the index finger of the left hand or any other finger of the left hand may not be used as a pretext to deny exchange of old notes,” it added.

“We are trying to source indelible ink which would be available from tomorrow as per instructions from Head Office,” according at a branch official at Punjab National Bank (PNB). Meanwhile, SBI has sent an advice to its branches to buy cloth marking ink till the indelible ink is sourced from Mysuru, according to an official.

There are 9971 bank branches in Tamil Nadu as of March 2016, out of which 1462 branches are in Chennai, according to State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

