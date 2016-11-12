Information on tenants must, says city police chief

Furnishing of information on tenants has been made mandatory by the city police.
The police will soon start enumerating the details of tenants from the landlords and houseowners to aid the police in tracking suspects and prevent criminal activities.
The city police have been taking all-out efforts in preventing crimes and ensuring the safety and security of the public.
In such an effort, an order has already been promulgated within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai instructing the landlords/house owners/lessors to furnish particulars of their tenants in the prescribed format to the nearby police station within 15 days from the time of letting/subletting/renting out any accommodation to any person. This order is already in force.
City Police Commissioner S. George said, “Recently, a few instances of criminals/ anti-socials taking shelter in rented premises under the guise of tenants have come to our notice. Under these circumstances, the city police soon will be enumerating the details of tenants from the landlords to aid the police in tracking suspects and prevent criminal activities.”
The city police also said that, as already notified, while the landlords are free to choose their tenants, they should furnish the details of the tenants to the local police station in the prescribed format. In this regard, the city police sought the cooperation of the landlords and tenants to strengthen the hands of the police in crime prevention and ensuring the safety and security of the public.
