Info panel asks varsity to share documents on SET paper

The State Information Commission (SIC) has directed Mother Teresa University, the nodal agency for conducting SET this year, to share documents on how the question paper for ‘Life Sciences’ was set only in English while the notification claimed that it would be bilingual (English and Tamil).

The issue arises out of a petition by a candidate M. Parthiban of Dharmapuri who claimed that to his dismay he found the ‘Life Sciences’ question paper in English whereas the prospectus in the form of notification said it would be bilingual. Thousands of candidates appeared for SET held in February, the results of which were published last month.

When he sent a petition under RTI Act seeking to know the reason, the university authorities replied that the norms of the UGC were followed but gave no clarification on why there was a deviation from the notification.

The candidate moved the SIC, which sent notice to the university calling for an explanation. The Public Information Officer stated that though the notification had mentioned bilingual question paper, a Committee of Examiners and Steering Committee, taking into account the UGC norms, decided that the question papers for ‘Life Sciences’ and four other subjects would be only in English. He said this information was published on the home page of the TNSET website, though the original notification remained unchanged.