Info panel asks varsity to share documents on SET paper

The State Information Commission (SIC) has directed Mother Teresa University, the nodal agency for conducting State Level Eligibility Test (SET) this year, to share documents on how the question paper for ‘Life Sciences’ was set only in English while the notification claimed that it would be bilingual (English and Tamil).

The issue arises out of a petition by a candidate M. Parthiban of Dharmapuri who claimed that to his dismay he found the ‘Life Sciences’ question paper in English whereas the prospectus in the form of notification said it would be bilingual. Thousands of candidates appeared for SET held in February this year, the results of which were published last month.

When he sent a petition under RTI Act seeking to know the reason, the Mother Teresa University authorities replied that the norms of the University Grants Commission were followed but gave no clarification on why there was a deviation from the notification.

Aggrieved over this, the candidate moved the State Information Commission, which sent notice to the university calling for an explanation. The Public Information Officer stated that though the notification had mentioned bilingual question paper, a Committee of Examiners and Steering Committee, taking into account the UGC norms, decided that the question papers for ‘Life Sciences’ and four other subjects would be only in English. He said that this information was published on the home page of the TNSET website, though the original notification remained unchanged.

UGC norms

Passing orders after hearing both sides, State Chief Information Commissioner K. Ramanujam directed the varsity to furnish the norms of the UGC regarding the medium of question papers. Besides sharing the minutes of the meeting of the Examiners and Steering Committee, he asked the authorities to provide a copy of the notice reportedly published on the website.

Exam candidate seeks to know why question paper was in English when notification said it would be bilingual