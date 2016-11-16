Infant kidnap: SHRC seeks report on guidelines for prevention

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the kidnap of a 10-year old infant from a hospital in Palladam and further sought for a report from the Superintendent of Police, Tirupur district, over the incident.
A detailed report is to be submitted within eight weeks and is mandated to have the details of steps taken to track the missing child and the status of investigation.
Commission
The Commission headed by Justice T. Meenakumari also directed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicines to submit a detailed report on the guidelines issued to prevent abduction from government hospitals, primary healthcare centres and dispensaries within eight weeks.
The police were conducting an inquiry to locate a couple from Erode, who were reportedly absconding after kidnapping a 10-day-old infant from Palladam Government Hospital, according to the media report.
The baby was reportedly abducted after a woman acquainted herself with his mother through her aunt and the suspected accused was believed to have gone missing with the baby since November 11.
Though the suspected accused’s husband said the baby was with them, they refused to give the baby to his mother and hence the complaint by her.
