Infant dies of fever in Tiruttani

A 10-month-old baby with a ‘history of fever’ died at the Tiruttani Government Hospital on Monday morning. According to a Tiruvallur district health official, the T. Jothish from Tirupati, was taken by his parents to Alamelu Mangapuram near Tiruttani on Sunday night.

“On Monday morning, as the child was quite ill, the parents took him to a private practitioner who told them to go to the Tiruttani GH as the baby was in serious condition,” he said. At the hospital, the baby was brought in with breathlessness, coughing, and vomiting. “He died around 12.30 p.m. The parents said he had had a 10-day history of fever,” the official said. The cause of death was broncho-pneumonia with sepsis. — Staff Reporter