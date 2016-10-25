Chennai

Infant dies of fever in Tiruttani

A 10-month-old baby with a ‘history of fever’ died at the Tiruttani Government Hospital on Monday morning. According to a Tiruvallur district health official, the T. Jothish from Tirupati, was taken by his parents to Alamelu Mangapuram near Tiruttani on Sunday night.

“On Monday morning, as the child was quite ill, the parents took him to a private practitioner who told them to go to the Tiruttani GH as the baby was in serious condition,” he said. At the hospital, the baby was brought in with breathlessness, coughing, and vomiting. “He died around 12.30 p.m. The parents said he had had a 10-day history of fever,” the official said. The cause of death was broncho-pneumonia with sepsis. — Staff Reporter

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:14:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Infant-dies-of-fever-in-Tiruttani/article16080746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY