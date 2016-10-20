Income tax searches continue at showroom

The Income Tax Department continued their raids on Wednesday at Pothys Private Limited.

The officials began inspections in establishments at nine locations belonging to the textile chain on Tuesday morning. A official said: “The raids are still on and we will be able to provide more details on Thursday.”

Pothys officials could not be reached for comments. The offficials knocked at the doors of Pothys after a tip-off from the police.

The police caught two men carrying cash of Rs. 1 crore and on inquiries, the men revealed they were employees of Pothys.