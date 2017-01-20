In search of Mylapore origins

Sixteen inscriptions found at the Kapaleeswarar temple, built in seventh century A.D., will be part of resources that will help understand the origins of Mylapore.

The Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department has taken up a study of Mylapore. Triplicane and Santhome, two adjoining neighbourhoods, will also come under the focus of this study, as they are likely to hold vital clues to the origins of Mylapore. The study, which began early this month, focuses on all aspects of Mylapore: history, archaeology, literature, politics, trade and commerce and culture.

Gayathri Vasudevan, a research scholar on epigraphy and archaeology at the Department, is spearheading the initiative.

“Unlike many other neighbourhoods in the city, Mylapore has a long rich history dating back to the early Christian era. But, so far, we don’t have a comprehensive history of the neighbourhood. The ongoing exercise is an attempt in that direction,” says Gayathri, who is also a resident of Anna Nagar.

Besides reliance on inscriptions, iconography and literary works surrounding Mylapore, Santhome and Triplicane, the research will factor in accounts of residents, who have been living in the neighbourhood for generations, views of scholars, who have done a detailed study on specific aspects of Mylapore, and the findings of books on the locality.

The Kapaleeswarar temple will be at the centre of the exercise, thanks to inscriptions that are many centuries old and records at the temple that are maintained by the HR&CE Department of the State Government.

According to archaeologists, until now, no many neighbourhood-centric studies have been carried out in Chennai district. Vadapalani is one of the few areas that have received such attention. In contrast, many such studies have been carried out in neighbouring Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.