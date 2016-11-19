Implementation is flawed: Stalin

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Friday said the demonetisation move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eradicate black money was a clear case of “operation success, but patient dead.”
Mr. Stalin, who interacted with vendors and bank customers in Villivakkam and Perambur, said the Union government should have made contingency plans before abolishing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
“DMK chief M. Karunanidhi and I welcomed the announcement in the beginning. But, the problem lies in its implementation,” Mr. Stalin told reporters.
Small vendors have been badly hit and were not able to earn even Rs. 100 a day. “They say people bring only Rs. 500 notes and we do not have change.
“People are standing in front of banks and ATMs for hours. First, the Centre said the situation would improve in a week. Now, it says it will take another week,” Mr. Stalin said.
He also came down on the restriction on exchange of old currency notes at banks. “The amount has been reduced from Rs. 4,500 a day to Rs. 2,000 and people are not able to pay for essential commodities and hospital bills. People are pained at the arrangement to put indelible ink to draw their own money,” he said and urged the State government to make arrangements to meet the basic requirements of those who are standing in the queue.
Attack on fishermen
On the recent attack on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said the Centre should immediately take up the issue with Indian officials in Sri Lanka.
