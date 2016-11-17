Illegal layouts: Court calls for modified categorisation

: Refusing to accept suggestions made by some real estate sector associations on the categorisation of unauthorised lands in the State, the First Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the parties concerned to file a modified form of categorisation within two weeks.

The issue pertains to a ban imposed by the court on September 9 to prevent the registration of unauthorised layouts/ plots/buildings across the State. The interim order was passed by the Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on a PIL moved by Elephant G. Rajendran seeking to forbid the authorities from giving approval or permission to convert agricultural lands into housing layouts and, consequently, the registration authorities from registering such property.

When the plea came up for hearing on Wednesday, senior advocates representing various aggrieved parties, including real estate associations, submitted suggestions for categorising the cases based on whether the case involved conversion of agricultural land or wetlands into layouts or housing sites. The court had earlier clarified that there could be no impediment to registration of land or housing sites if a particular case did not involve conversion of farm land or was already registered as a housing site.