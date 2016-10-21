Chennai

IRCTC offers festival season package for tourists, pilgrims

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special Bharat Darshan tour package for the forthcoming Deepavali season, giving pilgrims and tourists an opportunity to visit sites of religious importance.

The ‘Diwali Ganga Snan Special’ special tourist train will leave Madurai on October 25 and cover Varanasi, Gaya, Mathura, Agra, New Delhi and Allahabad. The train from Madurai will travel via Erode, Salem, Chennai and Vijayawada. According to IRCTC officials, the cost of the package is Rs. 10,035 per passenger for sleeper class (budget) and Rs. 13,940 for 3rd AC. The package includes accommodation in non-AC halls and dormitories, non-AC road transfers from the spots to the rooms, all-inclusive south Indian vegetarian food and a tour escort and security for the compartments. The itinerary includes night halts at Varanasi, Gaya, Agra and New Delhi. The 12-day tour will conclude on November 5. For details, call: 044-6459 4959 or 90031 40681 and 90031 40673.



The train will leave Madurai on October 25 and cover Gaya, Varanasi, Agra, Delhi Allahabad and Mathura



