Chennai

IOC celebrates Daan Utsav

Next time you stop at a fuel outlet, you may get a chance to get involved in fun activities and learn about Daan Utsav.

Indian Oil Corporation has joined hands with 22 non-governmental organisations to create awareness on various causes. Nearly 50 petrol bunks in Chennai and 10 in Puducherry have provided space to NGOs to open their kiosks and engage customers in fun activities and spread awareness on various social causes.

Volunteers of various NGOs interact with the customers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and involve them in games and fun activities like tongue twisters and guess the weight.

Volunteers will also create awareness on joy of giving by asking people to leave a message on a banner and also sensitise them on issues faced by persons with disability. Book sale also forms part of the celebrations.

R. Athavan, Chief Manager (Retail Sales), Indian Oil Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Office, spoke.

