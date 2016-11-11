ICAI talent exam on Dec. 11

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be conducting a talent search examination in Commerce, ‘ICAI Commerce Wizard 2016’, throughout the country for students of Classes 9 to 12 on December 11.

Addressing mediapersons in the city, Sripriya Kumar, member of the Central Council of ICAI, said that level 1 of the test was an online one and could be taken by students from either an educational institution or from their homes.

For further details and registrations, students can log on towww. icaicommercewizard.com.