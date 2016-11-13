Chennai

I-T raids on shops continue

Income Tax officials continued their search operations for the second day on the premises of bullion traders and Hawala operators on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Road (NSC Bose Road). On Saturday, they searched nearly 20 shops in addition to the twelve that had come under the scanner on Friday. Income Tax officials could not be contacted for their comments.

However, a source familiar with the searches said that all the bills and vouchers at these shops were being scrutinised. The taxmen started the search after they got a tip-off that traders had been transacting the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

