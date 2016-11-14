Hit-and-run claims infant’s life

A 45-day-old boy died in a hit-and-run involving an autorickshaw and a four-wheeler on East Coast Road on Friday.

Traffic police said Rafeeq of Akkarai village, was returning home in an autorickshaw with his wife and their baby after visiting a hospital in Tiruvanmiyur. The mother was holding the boy in her arms, when a four-wheeler hit the autorickshaw and sped away. On impact, the child slipped from her arms and fell on the road.

The infant died on the spot, police said. Investigation is underway and the police are on the lookout for the four-wheeler and its driver.