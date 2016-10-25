High Court sets aside govt. order against hiking cinema ticket rates

: The Madras High Court on Monday set aside a Government Order rejecting permission to the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association to increase the ticket rates in theatres across the State.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order on a PIL moved by the association assailing the Government Order dated October 21.

The Bench also directed the government to reconsider the request within a month after considering the issue afresh based on the grounds delineated by the association.

According to the association, it wanted an upward revision in ticket prices proportionate to the increase in the cost of electricity, dearness allowance payable to the employees, entertainment tax and expenditure under various other heads.

The petitioner wanted a hike ranging from 150 per cent to 200 per cent, which was rejected by the government on the ground that the demand was extremely high and that there was no valid reason for the same.

Asks the State to reconsider request

from exhibitors

to raise prices

within a month