High Court penalises CMDA official for inaction on illegal constructions

A day after the Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) faced the ire of the Madras High Court, which ordered a contempt notice for his “wilful disobedience” of its orders, the officer was charged Rs. 10,000 as cost for wasting the court’s time.

This was due to what the court termed the CMDA’s complete inaction on representations on illegal constructions.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction on a plea moved by S. Narayanan, a resident of Peerkankaranai, Chennai.

The issue pertained to representations made by the petitioner on an illegal construction put up by a private person in Srinivasa Nagar, Peerkankaranai. The offender, who was a ward councillor, had sought to regularise the illegal construction, which was rejected by the CMDA, which issued a de-occupation notice on December 9, 2014.

The councillor moved an appeal against the refusal order, which was also dismissed through a Government Order dated May 30, 2016.

But as the CMDA failed to proceed further by demolishing the illegal construction, the petitioner made a representation on August 26. As no action was initiated on his representation, the petitioner approached the High Court.

When the plea came up for hearing on Wednesday, the Bench said that such cases showed the complete absence of realisation on the part of the authorities when it came to the performance of their statutory duties “It appears that unless they are egged on by complaints or judicial orders, they seem not to work,” the Bench added.

‘Abdication of duties’

Terming the situation a complete abdication of statutory duties by the authorities concerned, the Bench directed the Member Secretary to hold a departmental inquiry to fix responsibility.

“For compelling the petitioner to approach the court and for wasting judicial time, we burden the Member Secretary with cost of Rs. 10,000. Half of it will be paid to the petitioner and the remaining deposited with the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre within two weeks,” the Bench added and disposed of the petition.

