Heart transplants give young Iraqi siblings a new lease of life

Iraqi siblings, Mohammed Sabah Sulaiman and Safaa Sabah Sulaiman, will soon be home to play football and visit their friends. Until a month ago, the siblings suffered from end-stage heart failure and have undergone heart transplants.

A team of doctors in Fortis Malar Hospital treated the siblings who were suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that results in enlarged heart and inability to pump blood effectively. Mohammed (16) and Safaa (13) were treated with left ventricular assist device (LVAD), which pumps blood externally with a tube attached to the patient. This was to keep them stable until hearts were available for transplantation.

The siblings were admitted to the hospital nearly eight months ago with breathlessness and vomiting, and Chennai has almost become a second home for Mohammed and Safaa who understand only Kurdish.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Wednesday, K.R. Balakrishnan, director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Centre for Heart Failure Transplant, Fortis Malar Hospital, said, “We have performed about 130 heart transplants. But, what makes this rare is that the siblings have undergone both LVAD treatment and and transplant. The device helps in pumping blood for patients with heart failure for up to one month until they get a heart. It costs about Rs.4 lakh.”

Accompanied by their sister and uncle, Mohammed who has not been to school for two years, said he missed his football game with friends and wanted to become an engineer. His sister, Safaa who also discontinued school for treatment wanted to become a teacher.

Elaborating on the challenges, Suresh Rao, head, Cardiac Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Fortis Malar Hospital, said when Mohammed was brought to the hospital, his heart function was only 15 per cent. He was on LVAD treatment for 11 days and got a heart from Coimbatore in June. But, he developed jaundice and lung infection then. Safaa also had to wait for heart transplant for almost a month and developed pneumonia. But, both have made a steady recovery.”