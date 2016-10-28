Health department launches app on dengue awareness

The State health department has launched an app on dengue in a bid to raise awareness about the disease among the people.

The app, Dengue fever Tamil, can be downloaded through Google Play on Android phones.

The app gives all details about transmission of dengue in a Q&A format and with photos explains what should be done to prevent water accumulation at home and elsewhere. It provides information on Siddha medicines besides eight short documentaries on how to keep the surroundings clean.

“All though we do door-to-door cleaning efforts, we want the people to be aware and take up maintaining cleanliness on their own if mosquito breeding has to be controlled and dengue should be eradicated,” said Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy.

The app was launched by Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar.