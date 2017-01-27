Has Ambattur lake become a garden of water hyacinths?

The Ambattur lake seems coated with water hyacinths and wastes. As sewage flows into the lake, residents of the neighbourhood have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take immediate action in cleaning and protecting the lake.

Ambattur lake is one of the important drinking water sources after Poondi lake and Chembarambakkam lake.

However, the lake is overrun with water hyacinths, polluted by industrial wastes and shrunk by encroachments.

The lake was last cleaned three years ago. The plants had covered nearly one third of the lake.

Water hyacinths absorb water and keep sunlight from entering the lake.

Compared to last year, the water level at the lake has come down alarmingly.

If this situation persists, residents would be faced with a severe water crisis during summer. It may be noted that the city did not receive much monsoonal rain last year.

Mohamed Hidayathullah, a resident of Ambattur for the last six years, says, “We have taken up the issue with Corporation officials and requested the Councillor to take due and immediate action. As the lake runs through three areas — Avadi, Ambattur and Korattur — the clean-up of the lake is getting delayed.”

The pending local body elections are also a factor preventing speedy action.

“We started cleaning the lake four months ago; but, due to contract issues, the work was abruptly halted,” he says.