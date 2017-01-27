Chennai

Has Ambattur lake become a garden of water hyacinths?

Compared to last year, the water level at the lake has reduced drastically. Photo: Special arrangement

Compared to last year, the water level at the lake has reduced drastically. Photo: Special arrangement  

This waterbody is one of the important drinking water sources after Poondi and Chembarambakkam lakes

The Ambattur lake seems coated with water hyacinths and wastes. As sewage flows into the lake, residents of the neighbourhood have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take immediate action in cleaning and protecting the lake.

Ambattur lake is one of the important drinking water sources after Poondi lake and Chembarambakkam lake.

However, the lake is overrun with water hyacinths, polluted by industrial wastes and shrunk by encroachments.

The lake was last cleaned three years ago. The plants had covered nearly one third of the lake.

Water hyacinths absorb water and keep sunlight from entering the lake.

Compared to last year, the water level at the lake has come down alarmingly.

If this situation persists, residents would be faced with a severe water crisis during summer. It may be noted that the city did not receive much monsoonal rain last year.

Mohamed Hidayathullah, a resident of Ambattur for the last six years, says, “We have taken up the issue with Corporation officials and requested the Councillor to take due and immediate action. As the lake runs through three areas — Avadi, Ambattur and Korattur — the clean-up of the lake is getting delayed.”

The pending local body elections are also a factor preventing speedy action.

“We started cleaning the lake four months ago; but, due to contract issues, the work was abruptly halted,” he says.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:39:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Has-Ambattur-lake-become-a-garden-of-water-hyacinths/article17103588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY