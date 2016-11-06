Half-yearly exams from December Exa7

Exams from Dec. 7

The half-yearly examinations for all State board Class XII students will commence on December 7, the School Education department announced on Saturday. Class XII students will face the Language papers first, followed by Biology, Botany, History and Mathematics.

The last exam is scheduled for December 23.

For Class X students, the exams will commence on December 9 with the Language paper and end on December 23 with the Social Science paper. Practical examinations have been scheduled prior to the half-yearly examinations.

Most schools in the State are expected to close after December 24.