HC wants panel to vet pleas of temples for repair

The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that it would be appropriate to appoint a committee of experts to consider applications from temples seeking permission to carry out “essential works,” since the court had earlier directed the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) to “go slow” in the matter of renovation for the time being.

“Individual temples are seeking to carry out what they call essential works. This court has already permitted essential works. As to what is essential work is itself causing concern in difference of perception,” the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said while hearing a suo motu PIL proceeding initiated based on media reports highlighting improper renovation works being undertaken by State government resulting in damage to heritage structures.

The Bench directed the amicus curiae to look into the issue and make suggestions to the court keeping in mind the requirement of essential work, from the perspective of architecture as well as ‘agamas’ and posted the PIL to November 4 for further hearing.

On November 30, 2015, the court directed the HR & CE Department to go slow in matters of renovation till a proper path is laid ahead and not to destroy heritage structures. Following the direction, around 13 temples, including Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam, moved the court to permit them to carry out essential works in the temples.

On July 5, the court allowed temple managements to carry out essential works with a clarification that the term ‘essential works’ meant work that cannot brook delay, as the structure itself may collapse in the meantime.

Earlier, the court allowed essential works that cannot be delayed if the structure is in danger of collapsing