Chennai

HC to get three more judges

: The Union Law Ministry has cleared three more names to be appointed as judges of the Madras High Court.

With the appointments likely to be notified in a couple of days, the sitting strength of the High Court would increase to 57, as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

R.M.T. Teekaaraman, Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority; N. Sathish Kumar, Registrar General of Madras High Court; and N. Seshasayee, Principal District Judge, Salem, are the three names cleared by the Ministry.

