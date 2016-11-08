HC sets up panel to decide on temple renovation work

The First Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday constituted a six-member Expert Committee to decide on the applications made by various temples seeking permission for carrying out repair works, since the court has temporarily restrained temple managements from undertaking such works. The Bench then directed the authorities to place before it the progress made in connection with the UNESCO report on conservation of heritage temples on the next hearing and posted the suo motu plea to December 21 for further hearing.

