HC refuses to direct officials to use gadget to clean air

: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought a direction to the Central Pollution Control Board to use ‘electrostatic precipitators’ to clean the air in polluted public places.
Noting that at present there is no cause for concern as the problem does not exist in Chennai, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan rejected the plea moved by a mechanical engineer from Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai.
According to the petitioner, major cities in the country are polluted with dust and smoke particles due to the steady increase in number of vehicles. Submitting that the situation mandates the authorities to clean the air using modern technologies, the petitioner said, “There are several types of electrostatic precipitators available which can be used for the purpose. But authorities have failed to capture the dust and smoke particles from the atmosphere by using electrostatic precipitators in polluted public places.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor