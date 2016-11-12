HC refuses to direct officials to use gadget to clean air

: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought a direction to the Central Pollution Control Board to use ‘electrostatic precipitators’ to clean the air in polluted public places.

Noting that at present there is no cause for concern as the problem does not exist in Chennai, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan rejected the plea moved by a mechanical engineer from Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai.

According to the petitioner, major cities in the country are polluted with dust and smoke particles due to the steady increase in number of vehicles. Submitting that the situation mandates the authorities to clean the air using modern technologies, the petitioner said, “There are several types of electrostatic precipitators available which can be used for the purpose. But authorities have failed to capture the dust and smoke particles from the atmosphere by using electrostatic precipitators in polluted public places.”