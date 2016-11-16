HC pulls up PWD officials

Annoyed with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials who did not inspect a machine in the Chennai Port Trust as directed by the court even after 25 days, the Madras High Court said, “It is this lethargy which troubles us.”
The issue pertains to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by advocate V.B.R. Menon seeking a direction to the State government to desilt all water bodies in the city before northeast monsoon.
In a recent hearing, the petitioner suggested that without proper equipment, it will not be possible to measure the extent of the silt and required de-silting. He further stated that he had already forwarded a catalogue to the PWD of the requisite machine for the said purpose which is being used by the Chennai Port Trust which costs around Rs. 4 lakh. Recording his suggestion, the First Bench directed the PWD officials to visit the Port Trust and inspect the feasibility of using the equipment.
When the PIL petition came up for hearing on Tuesday before the Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan, it was informed that despite lapse of 25 days, the officials have not visited the Port Trust.
