HC peeved over lack of funds to execute pending schemes

A three-judge bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Mahadevan has asked the State Finance Secretary to clarify whether the State government is proposing to declare a financial emergency.

The Bench posed the question to him while hearing a suo motu plea taken up in 2011 seeking the State government to grant Rs. 9.41 crore for 2010-11 for purchase of furniture for the subordinate judiciary and a public interest litigation (PIL) petition moved by an advocate seeking a direction to the State to allocate sufficient funds for the judiciary.

Noting that the court is anguished over the manner in which funds were not being made available for infrastructure and running of the judiciary, the Bench said, “The aggravated position is apparent from the fact that even ‘functioning’ funds for the State judicial academy are not made available, and thus, two training programmes have already been postponed.”

The proposal for making available an additional sum of Rs. 35 lakh is still being “duly considered by the government and approval of competent authority is being obtained”. There was no sight of the money, the judges said.

Asserting that the primary responsibility for creating judicial infrastructure vests with the State government, though the Central government lends a helping hand, the Bench said, “As far as the centrally sponsored schemes are concerned, the inaction and inability of the State government to properly complete the paper work has resulted in almost Rs. 150 crore of Central funds having lapsed. The blame rests at the door of the State government.”

100 proposals pending

Pointing out that 100 proposals to the tune of Rs. 150 crore submitted by the High Court is still pending with the State government for approval, the Bench said that the government had suggested 50 proposals could be taken up in the first phase and the remaining in the second phase for allocation of funds. It, however, has not stated which of the 50 proposals that it would allocate funds for.

Allotment of land

As for the proposal to allot 0.57 acre of land located near the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority building, the government has informed the court that the land is being used for establishing a High Court bus terminus. To this, the Bench said, “We would like to have a plan of the area as to how much is being used for the bus services, what activity is going on and the frequency of the users.”

Consequently, the court impleaded the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, and the Managing Director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai with a direction to file an affidavit explaining the aspects within two weeks.

The Bench then posted the pleas to November 30 for further hearing.