Chennai

HC orders removal of ATM centres on government land

Says shocked to see banks entering into agreement with land-grabbers

: Shocked over the construction of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centres of various banks on government land based on agreements between banks and “land-grabbers”, the Madras High Court has ordered the removal of such ATM centres in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.

“It is really shocking as to how the bank officials have the courage to enter into a lease or rental agreement with such land-grabbers for opening ATM centres,” a Division Bench comprising Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and S. Vaidyanathan said and directed the civic officials concerned to issue notices to the banks and remove the ATM centres put up illegally on government land.

During the hearing of a case over an encroachment on a government land in Walajabad taluk in Kancheepuram district, it was brought to the attention of the court that ATM centres were put up on the government land through unauthorised agreements entered into between the banks and the “so-called owners of the land, who are land-grabbers”.

Delivering the verdict, the judges also directed the High Court Registry to mark a copy of the order to the Reserve Bank of India, the Inspector General of Registration and the Chennai Police Commissioner to assist the Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority officials to remove the ATM centres put up in unauthorised lands in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.

