HC orders notice to CMDA official

Expressing regret over a “deliberate attempt to scuttle the court’s order”, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of contempt notice to the Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, for his “wilful disobedience of court orders.”

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan also directed the Member Secretary to remain present in the court on November 16.

The officer is facing the ire of the court for not obeying an order dated July 18 directing to hold meetings and frame rules on issues related to regularisation of buildings. The issue pertains to a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to hold emergency meeting of the Monitoring Committee and ensure its periodic meetings to check unauthorised constructions and other building violations.

The PIL challenged the practice of allowing unfettered violations of building rules by announcing ‘regularisation’ schemes.

When it came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Bench pointed out that the last meeting of the CMDA monitoring committee was held on July 8, and no meeting was held thereafter, despite the court’s direction to have a monthly meeting.

Noting that the inaction on part of the Member Secretary prima facie appears to be a deliberate attempt to scuttle the court order, which no court can countenance, the Bench said, “On the one hand, no decision has been taken in policy matter (framing rules) and on the other hand, the meetings are also not being called nor directions of this court being followed." The Bench ordered issuance of contempt notice to the Member Secretary calling upon him as to why the court should not proceed in accordance with law for wilful disobedience of the orders of the court.