Chennai

HC orders notice to CMDA official

Court had ordered officer to frame rules on issues related to building regularisation

Expressing regret over a “deliberate attempt to scuttle the court’s order”, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of contempt notice to the Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, for his “wilful disobedience of court orders.”

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan also directed the Member Secretary to remain present in the court on November 16.

The officer is facing the ire of the court for not obeying an order dated July 18 directing to hold meetings and frame rules on issues related to regularisation of buildings. The issue pertains to a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to hold emergency meeting of the Monitoring Committee and ensure its periodic meetings to check unauthorised constructions and other building violations.

The PIL challenged the practice of allowing unfettered violations of building rules by announcing ‘regularisation’ schemes.

When it came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Bench pointed out that the last meeting of the CMDA monitoring committee was held on July 8, and no meeting was held thereafter, despite the court’s direction to have a monthly meeting.

Noting that the inaction on part of the Member Secretary prima facie appears to be a deliberate attempt to scuttle the court order, which no court can countenance, the Bench said, “On the one hand, no decision has been taken in policy matter (framing rules) and on the other hand, the meetings are also not being called nor directions of this court being followed." The Bench ordered issuance of contempt notice to the Member Secretary calling upon him as to why the court should not proceed in accordance with law for wilful disobedience of the orders of the court.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
null
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:01:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/HC-orders-notice-to-CMDA-official/article16087036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY