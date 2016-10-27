HC imposes Rs. 20,000 costs on TN govt.

The Madras High Court also imposed Rs. 20,000 as cost to the State government for sitting on the application made by Vanniar Educational Trust to establish a private law college at Tindivanam.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan also quashed an order passed by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University dated January 28, 2015, denying affiliation to Saraswathi Law College, the institution established by the Trust.

The Bench then directed the University to examine the case of the petitioner in terms of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Affiliation and Approval of Law Colleges Revised Regulations, 2013 and take a decision within four weeks.