HC grants time to appoint chief for TN consumer body

: Hearing a petition seeking to direct the government to appoint a person to head the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted time till November 13 to the Government Pleader to obtain instructions from the State on the issue.

The Citizen Consumer and Civil Action Group (CAG) had filed a public interest litigation petition in the court on the matter, which was heard by the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan.

During the hearing, the Pleader sought time to get instructions from the State.

Acceding to the request, the Bench said that the PIL petition will be heard along with another plea on the same issue.

According to the petitioner, on June 2, when a similar plea came up before the Bench, the Special Government Pleader submitted that the Chief Justice of the High Court was approached to recommend a name for the post and the issue was pending with him.

Recording the submission, the Bench directed the Registrar General to pursue the matter with the Chief Justice and dispose of the petition.