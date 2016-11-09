HC disposes of encroachment plea against SRM University

The Madras High Court on Tuesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging encroachments by SRM University in Kancheepuram district, expressing satisfaction with the action taken by the authorities.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order after recording the submission made by the District Collector that most of the encroachments alleged to have been made by the university have been removed.

The issue pertains to a PIL moved by M. Sathish Kumar, a local resident, seeking action against the encroachments.

“At last, action against encroachments has been taken. Some actions have been completed while other actions are in progress. We are thus of the view that the only direction that is to be made is for the authority to complete the action against encroachments, whether it be SRM University or other private individuals, as is apparent from the affidavit filed by the District Collector,” the Bench said.

According to the petitioner, SRM University had made several encroachments in lands classified as water body, grassing field, Panchami land meant for Adi Dravidars, tanks and government poromboke land and constructed several buildings there including hotels, volleyball courts and tennis courts.

Repeated representations in this regard had failed to elicit a response from the authorities.

The petitioner alleged that the university had made several encroachments in Kancheepuram district