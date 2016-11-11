HC: Act against parking violators

Observing that it is unfortunate to note that cars with various flags and vehicles with blue beacon lights were parked on the NSC Bose Road, though the allocated parking area was full, the First Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to look into the violation.

The Bench passed the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy.

When the plea came up for hearing, the Bench said the petitioner had produced some photographs in respect of the violation. Though the parking area was full, cars were parked on the road. Unfortunate part was that some of these were official cars, the Bench observed and added that a greater discipline would be expected in such cases.

“Since the car numbers are available, the authorities are to look into the matter and file a status report in respect of these photographs at least to the extent the car numbers are available,” the Bench added and posted the PIL to November 14 for further hearing.