Gun-toting businessman arrested in Anna Nagar

A 37-year-old businessman, who runs a firm in Germany, whipped out two guns and threatened a city-based businessman in Anna Nagar on Tuesday night. Sachin, who is in the interior design and decoration business, along with a friend, was on his way to his office on East Main Road in Anna Nagar West in a Mini-Cooper late on Tuesday.

An SUV followed them and came to a screeching halt just in front of Mr. Sachin’s office as soon as he parked.

A man emerged from the car, introduced himself as an officer from the CB-CID and asked for Mr. Sachin’s driving licence.

When Mr. Sachin asked him to produce his identity card, the suspect pulled out a gun from a holster on his waist and pointed it at his chest.

Responding swiftly, Mr. Sachin grabbed the gun from him. He then took out another gun but Mr. Sachin managed to grab that also from him. He then rushed into his office.

Meanwhile, the security staff at his office overpowered the suspect. Thirumangalam police rounded up the suspect and took him to the police station for investigation.

The car and the guns were recovered.

Police identified the suspect as Naresh (37), a resident of Anna Nagar (West), who runs a firm in Germany. He came to the city only a month ago.

Naresh’s father also runs an industrial unit that manufactures auto spare parts in Ambattur.

Naresh has a doctorate in engineering from a U.S. university, the police said, adding that he was suffering from depression for quite some time as his business ventures had ended in a loss.

Police also said the guns recovered from him were only air guns.

Police arrested Naresh for offences under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506- II (criminal intimidation). He was produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.