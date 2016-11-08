Green panel calls for report on clearing garbage in waterbodies

Taking a serious view of the explanations offered by the municipalities of southern suburbs, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the civic bodies to produce detailed reports on the project of clearing up dumped garbage on waterbodies, to be completed by March 2017.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by S.P. Surendranath Karthik and the residents’ welfare associations of Sembakkam municipality, seeking to end garbage dumping in the lakes.

The officials submitted that the Pallavaram Lake will be completely restored and the necessary No Objection Certificate from Water Resources Department to restore the lake was still awaited by the Pallavaram municipality. The Public Works Department, in its counter, submitted that Periya Eri fell under their jurisdiction and if Pallavaram municipality provided the funding, they could carry out the works.

The court told officials to take steps to speed up funding for cleaning the lake area. The Kannadapalayam dump yard, which was the primary site for Tambaram municipality to dispose of its solid waste, takes no more waste thanks to the processing plant at Vengadamangalam project. However, as the question of existing waste was pertinent, the tribunal asked the Tambaram Commissioner to explain further plans.

‘Sembakkam Lake in peril’

Similarly, the Bench heard the counter by Sembakkam municipal officials on the dumping of garbage in Sembakkam Lake.

The Bench ordered the municipal officials to come up with an action plan, be it regarding the excavation of garbage from the existing dumping sites or adoption of scientific disposal methods.