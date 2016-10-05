Govt. should help NGOs flourish: Kurien

The YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) had a greater mandate than other non-governmental organisations and hence it is the duty of the government to help NGOs flourish, said Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha P.J. Kurien here, on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 125th anniversary of the Indian YMCA here on Tuesday. The Christian in the name was not about religion but about responding to the present day problems and challenges in a positive manner.

He said, “The government needs cooperation from ordinary people and local NGOs. You are an NGO too. Your are contributing to the building of the nation.”

Earlier, Lebi Philip Mathew, president of the National Council of YMCAs of India, said it had been proposed to launch 1,000 YMCAs in rural areas in the country. Among the proposals are an auditorium, a synthetic track and a sports clinic, he said.

Later, when mediapersons sought his response on his decision to allow Sasikala Pushpa, the former MP from the AIADMK to speak in the Rajya Sabha, he said, “As a member of Rajya Sabha, any member has a right to speak in the House.”

On the non-formation of Cauvery Board, he said, “The issue should be settled amicably by both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. I want to express my best wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”