Govt. has surrendered its rights: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has surrendered its federal rights by agreeing to implement the Food Security Act from November 1.

In a statement here, he said the Act, which was brought in by the UPA-II Government enacted in 2013, may have been favourable to many States, but Tamil Nadu has not benefited. “While PDS is being used to distribute food in Tamil Nadu, according to the FSA, only 75 per cent rural population and 50 per cent of urban population are eligible for food grain distribution. As Tamil Nadu is one of the most urbanised states, only 50.55 per cent of population will receive food grains. With Tamil Nadu’s debt increasing, the Act must be reworked to benefit Tamil Nadu,” he argued.

According to him, the Tamil Nadu government has ceded its rights to decide on food distribution to the Central government by agreeing to implement the FSA. “It strikes at the heart of federal system,” he said.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had opposed the Food Security Act since 2011, stating that States must have rights to decide on matters of food, he said that the Central government had not taken note of it.

