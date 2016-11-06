Govt. failed to prevent suicides: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss asked when the Tamil Nadu government would put a full stop to farmer suicides in the State.

In a statement here on Saturday, Dr. Anbumani referred to Govindarajan, a farmer from Tiruvarur district, who committed suicide as his samba crops had failed and said that farmers were being pushed into a situation to take their lives if their crops failed.

“The water from the Mettur dam had not reached Tiruvarur district despite the water having been released 47 days before. This is the reason why the crops failed,” said Anbumani.

He said farmers were taking their own life for reasons such as debt problem, lack of water for crops and lower prices for the grains. “This has to end..The Central government is constantly opposing us. Karnataka doesn’t even want to release water as a humanitarian gesture,” he said.

He demanded that farmers should be paid a compensation of Rs. 25,000 per acre and landless farmers Rs. 25,000.