Govt., civil society join hands to save lake

The Narayanapuram lake, which is an important part of the Pallikaranai marsh system, will soon be restored. NGOs and corporates are coming forward to complement government measures to improve the waterbody.

A proposal with a detailed action plan was recently submitted to the Water Resources Department (WRD) for restoration of the lake, which is bifurcated by the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. A city-based NGO, Care Earth Trust, has joined hands with VA Tech Wabag, a firm involved in maintenance of Nemmeli desalination plant, for the project.

The lake is the last of the chain of 16 wetlands that drains into the marsh. Spread over 64 acres, it is mostly covered by water hyacinth and used to dispose sewage.

Welcoming the lake rejuvenation project, residents of Rajesh Nagar and Nageswari Amman Nagar recalled about inhabitants of 200 houses were marooned in last year’s deluge. With the contribution of non-governmental organisations, the lake bund has been created on the eastern side too. The WRD is clearing obstructions in inlet channels and surplus channels of the lake, said K. Madhiazhagan, a resident of Narayanapuram.